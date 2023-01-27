Photo: Cover art for Daniel Caesar’s “Do You Like Me?” single
By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Today (Jan. 27), Daniel Caesar returns with a new single titled “Do You Like Me?,” an emotionally charged effort that the Canadian talent produced alongside Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq. The track begins with a series of questions that Caesar can be heard asking his love interest:

“Do you like the way I talk to you? Do I titillate your mind? Gotta say I like your attitude, when I left to make you mine, but I gotta know, do you really like me? Do you really like me? No one taught me to make a move, do you really like me? Do you really like me? Yeah, we’re still young, but for how many moons? I guess we’ll find out, I guess we’re waitin’, know I like you, babe, I hope you like me…”

It’s been four years since Caesar liberated his sophomore studio LP, Case Study 01, a 10-song offering with notable assists from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Since then, he could be heard via loose drops and features like “CYANIDE REMIX” with Koffee, Chance the Rapper’s “Instagram Song 3,” “Made to Fall in Love,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” FKA twigs’ “careless,” and “Please Do Not Lean” with BADBADNOTGOOD.

Just before 2023 arrived, Caesar took to social media to provide a cryptic message that presumably serves as the first step in a new album campaign:

“Hello world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning. This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

Press play on Daniel Caesar‘s “Do You Like Me?” below.

