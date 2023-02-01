Last Friday (Jan. 27), Daniel Caesar returned to the fold with his latest single “Do You Like Me?” which he produced alongside Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq. As previously reported by REVOLT, the track begins with a series of questions that Caesar can be heard asking his lover:

“Do you like the way I talk to you? Do I titillate your mind? Gotta say I like your attitude, when I left to make you mine, but I gotta know, do you really like me? Do you really like me? No one taught me to make a move, do you really like me? Do you really like me? Yeah, we’re still young, but for how many moons? I guess we’ll find out, I guess we’re waitin’, know I like you, babe, I hope you like me…”

Today (Feb. 1), fans can now check out a matching visual for “Do You Like Me?” that comes courtesy of Machine Operated. The emotionally charged clip shows Caesar in an intense argument with his significant other, complete with scenes of broken china and pictures being set on fire. It all ends on a melancholy note as the Canadian talent sits alone in his thoughts.

Caesar is said to be preparing his fans for an official follow-up to 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. In a recent social media post, he seemed to confirm that his new album would be arriving soon:

“Hello, world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning. This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror, mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

Press play on Daniel Caesar‘s “Do You Like Me?” video below.