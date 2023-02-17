Polo G and Southside are said to be putting the finishing touches on their forthcoming joint LP, which is led by the well-received singles “Bag Talk,” “My All,” and “Distraction.” Today (Feb. 17), the Chicago and Atlanta duo add to that with “No Time Wasted,” which features Future and sees additional production from Smatt Sertified and Lukiepmo. In regard to subject matter, the track keeps with the same street-oriented lines while also providing some much needed inspiration.

“I know you waitin’, getting fed up, you runnin’ out of patience, just keep your head up, I told you we would make it, can’t give my meds up, I see too many faces, uh, in them foreigns racin’, best make it count, make sure it’s no time wasted, I beat the trenches for my team, that was a great win, lose when you gave it everything, that’s hard to take in, I do this s**t for all my guys that got put under…”

In 2021, Polo G delivered his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, which contained 20 tracks and assists from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Not long after its initial release, he returned with Hall of Fame 2.0, adding on 14 additional cuts and collaborations alongside Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, YungLiv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay.

Since then, the Columbia Records-signed talent continued his momentum via featured appearances on songs like Juice WRLD‘s “Feline,” PGF Nuk’s “Waddup (Remix),” Fivio Foreign’s “Changed On Me,” Coi Leray’s “Paranoid,” TrenchBaby’s “Invite Only,” DDG’s “9 Lives,” and Nardo Wick’s “G Nikes.”

Press play on Polo G and Southside’s “No Time Wasted” visual below.