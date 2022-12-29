Polo G looks like he is preparing to suit up for REVOLT’s “Crew League” the way he put on a shooting display this week. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the Chicago rapper linked up with notable basketball trainer Lethal Shooter for a pro-level training session. Although the two were only working on their jump shots, they took NBA range 3-pointers.

Lethal Shooter uploaded a video on his Instagram page of himself and Polo G going back-to-back on jump shots and neither of them missed. In the video, all you heard was swishes from the ball coming out of the net, and the Lethal Shooter, whose real name is Chris Matthews, repeatedly telling the rapper to “knock it down.”

Polo G has a basketball background and beat some of his peers in a game of one-on-one. Back in March, he uploaded a video to his IG of him defeating YK Osiris. Polo G didn’t hold back in that game. He beat the R&B vocalist 10-0.

When the “Pop Out” rapper is not in the studio, he spends a lot of time in the gym. He doesn’t hide the fact that he works out often.

“I started working out in 2019,” he told Men’s Health in 2020.“I used to be 100 pounds, skinny as hell. Slowly making progress, I want to be like 185 lbs.”

As far as the music goes, Polo G’s last single came earlier this month when he dropped “My All.” That track follows his previously released singles “Bag Talk” and “Distraction” from this year. It’s unclear if he plans to drop a new project, but fans should be on the lookout.

His last album came in June of 2021 when he dropped his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, which featured The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. Hall of Fame earned him his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.