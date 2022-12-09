Photo: “My All” cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  12.09.2022

Today (Dec. 9), Polo G drops off his brand new “My All” single, the latest preview from his forthcoming album. The song is co-produced by Southside and CuBeatz and is a close follow-up to recent tracks like “Red Dead” and “Bottle Girl.” On the song, the Chicago-bred spitter lays some bars down that are dedicated to a past lover that broke his heart and changed the way he views relationships:

“Love could have you in a trance you need to desperately wake up from, when it was time to dance, could always count on you to be my plus one/ High on cloud nine from stomach butterflies, it’s when that rush come, I gave that ungrateful b**ch my all, that wasn’t enough, huh/ No, I swear these h**s, you can’t trust ’em, baby, I don’t want relations, I’m just tryna f**k some/ I’m just tryna drop a hit and make the club jump but I hate that I was too deep in so young”

Last June, Polo G released his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, which housed collaborations with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a commercial success, scoring him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

The “Martin & Gina” rapper also recently celebrated his fourth year being signed to Columbia Records and shared some words of reflection. “Life didn’t even feel real. It’s crazy how history repeats itself because I ain’t ever been back in that building again until recently,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just had a meeting with the label about dropping the most important album of my career. In those four years, I went from an up-and-coming rapper to one of the biggest rappers in the world.”

Be sure to press play on “My All” by Polo G down below.

