Today (Dec. 2), Polo G, Manifest, and Calboy have teamed up for their latest collaboration single, “Red Dead.” The release is a close follow-up to Manifest and Polo G’s “Bottle Girl” track from last month. This time around, the new offering features an opening hook from Calboy that speaks on some people who have done him wrong:

“Livin’ life like Red Dead, let me talk my s**t, let me spark my spliff, percocet my best friend/ If you want him dead, he dead, in the streets, I got the credit, got murder on my mind, ride around my s**t like headband/ Choppers sing Blue Yeti, yeah, I leave him dead, dead, you know that lil’ h** not my lover, she a Billie Jean/ At 2 a.m., I’m up here drunk, I’m off that Hennessy, might stretch this lil’ Toyota, turn that b**ch into a limousine”

Last June, Polo G released his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, which housed collaborations with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a commercial success, scoring him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

The “Martin & Gina” rapper also recently celebrated his fourth year being signed to Columbia Records and shared some words of reflection. “Life didn’t even feel real. It’s crazy how history repeats itself because I ain’t ever been back in that building again until recently,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just had a meeting with the label about dropping the most important album of my career. In those four years, I went from a up-and-coming rapper to one of the biggest rappers in the world.”

Be sure to press play on “Red Dead” by Polo G, Manifest, and Calboy down below.