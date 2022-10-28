Today (Oct. 28), Polo G officially returns with his brand new single, “Bag Talk.” The freshly released offering is a follow-up to June’s “Distraction” and serves as another preview from his highly anticipated forthcoming album. On the track, the Chicago-bred rapper shows off his signature flow as he spits some bars about street life, his roots, and more:

“Back on a opp, now we getting ’em clapped, switches led off, we getting ’em wrapped/ Shots from the Drac’ comin’ out his nine, now shawtynem’ checkin’ them citizens out/ I got some n***as up in ’em Scat Packs slide, it’s the n***as that’s still in the trap/ F**k n***as keep on dissin’ in raps, press my buttons, them triggers get tapped/ You know this gang s**t all in my blood, I still do it for Durb and Lamp/ You could pick any location in the city I’m good, everywhere I go, I’m stamped, I’ma keep on runnin’ and runnin'”

Last June, Polo G released his third studio LP Hall of Fame, which housed collaborations with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a commercial success, scoring him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Just before the year ended, he upgraded the album with Hall of Fame 2.0, adding on 14 songs assists from Moneybagg Yo, YungLiv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay. Outside of his own releases, the “Martin & Gina” emcee can be heard dishing out guest features on recent tracks like “Feline” by Juice WRLD, “Headshot” by Lil Tjay, and more.

Be sure to press play on Polo G’s brand new “Bag Talk” single down below.