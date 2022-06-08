Just last week, Polo G made his return with a brand new single titled “Distraction.” The release marks his first single following his successful December 2021 project, Hall of Fame 2.0. He has now swiftly followed up this week with the official accompanying music video, which is directed by Christian Breslauer. On the new track, Polo G makes use of some production courtesy of CuBeatz and Southside:

How I go so hard, they still discredit my talent, took shit too far, now they regrettin’ what happened/ Hard for my mama to accept I’m a savage (Uh, uh), you play, I’m lettin’ you have it (Uh, uh-uh-uh)/ Them shots let off, that’s too much blood for a napkin, they claim we locked in, what if I wasn’t rapping? Fiend for that Ecstasy, couldn’t keep from relapsing

Bring out the best of me, I’d be a distraction, uh, if I tell my stepper, ‘Come and slide,’ then he coming and I know it is fucked up how he daily out there huntin’/ Heartless living, savage life, that’s just how he bummin’

Last June, Polo G released his third studio LP Hall of Fame, which originally consisted of 20 tracks and collaborations alongside The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a huge commercial success for the Chicago emcee, scoring him his first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Just before the year ended, Polo G upgraded the album with Hall of Fame 2.0, adding on 14 songs and (including Lil Baby’s contribution) assists from Moneybagg Yo, YungLiv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay.

Be sure to press play on Polo G’s brand new “Distraction” music video down below.