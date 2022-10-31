Currently, Polo G and Southside are working on a joint album that’s led by the June drop “Distraction.” Last week, the duo added to that with the equally hard-hitting “Bag Talk,” which sees additional co-production from TM88, and Neal & Alex. The infectious cut is filled with boastful bars about wealth and street life:

“Bag on an opp, now we gettin’ him clapped, switches let off, we gettin’ him wrapped, shots from the Drac’ comb out his naps, now shawty ‘nem checkin’ the Citizen app, I got some n**gas up in them Scat Packs slidin’, and some n**gas that’s still in the trap, f**k n**ga keep on dissin’ in raps, pressin’ my buttons and triggers get tapped, you know this gangster s**t all in my blood, I still do it for Durb and Lamp, you could pick any location in the city, I’m good, b**ch, everywhere I go, I’m stamped…”

“Bag Talk” also boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Caleb Jermale and begins with a shot of Polo G with his crew roaming their Chicago stomping grounds. Things then switch to shots of the “Rapstar” talent at the jewelry store, on a private jet, and more.

Last year, Polo G blessed the masses with his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, which contained 20 songs and additional features from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Not long after its initial release, he returned with Hall of Fame 2.0, adding on 14 more songs and collaborations alongside Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, YungLiv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay. Press play on Polo G’s “Bag Talk” video below.