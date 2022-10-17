Photo: Video screenshot from Nardo Wick’s “G Nikes”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.17.2022

Back in July, Nardo Wick unveiled the deluxe edition of his debut studio LP Who is Nardo Wick?, which contains 31 tracks and additional features from BIG30, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Lil Baby, Latto, The Kid LAROI, and more. Over the weekend, the Floridian star dropped off a new visual from that project for “G Nikes,” a Versa-produced offering that features Chicago’s own Polo G. The hard-hitting cut is full of bars about making money, street life, and more:

“I ain’t gay, but fell love in with Benjamins, she say, ‘Nardo, daddy, you taste just like cinnamon,’ I forget her name, I’ma call her ceiling fan, baby, hе lied to you, that boy has never killеd a man, one step, two step, three steps, stomp, diss me, swerve, swerve, pull up, dump, they said it was red alert, until I shot, now he support Trump, see that boy in traffic, blow at him, ain’t talkin’ ’bout a hump, uh, ayy, F.N., Glock nines, ARs, K, kick door, hands up, walk too safe, why would I aim it at his body and that boy got a face?”

The accompanying clip for “G Nikes” shows the “Who Want Smoke??” rapper and his fellow inmates taking over a prison complex. Polo shows up toward the end to enjoy a lavish meal with his collaborator.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Nardo spoke on his transition from sports to making music:

“I just wasn’t feeling it no more and I already knew what I wanted to do. That time, I already knew I wanted to rap. Around like 14, I knew I wanted to rap and football was gon’ take too long…‘Cause I’d still be broke right now if I was still in football, hoping I would’ve went to college if I didn’t make it.”

Press play on “G Nikes” below.

