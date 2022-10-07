Back in 2021, Nardo Wick delivered his debut LP Who is Nardo Wick?, which contained 18 songs and additional features from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lil Durk, BIG30, and more. The project was a commercial success, landing within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and scoring the Floridian star a gold certification. Months after its initial release, he upgraded the album with Who is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe), complete with 12 additional tracks and collaborations alongside The Kid LAROI and Latto, the latter of whom provides an adults-only verse on a remix of the Lakeyah-assisted “Baby Wyd?”:

“When I throw it back, he like, ‘Bae, lets 69,’ I told him, ‘I don’t f**k with rats,’ got the ‘Hello, nice to meet you’ grip, you know this p**sy snatched? This that Mortal Kombat, I finish him, he met his match, daddy, what you doin’? Come here, I been missin’ you, I wanna f**kin’ lick on you, swallow it, and sip on you, I was thinkin’ balcony, you know I love that penthouse view, sloppy-toppy in the coupe, talk to it like interviews, let yo’ face be my chair, I’ma sit right here, I love missionary, make my ankles touch my ear…”

Yesterday (Oct. 6), Nardo blessed the masses with a matching visual for the Kid Hazel and DAVID x ELI-produced offering, which shows him engaging in a phone conversation with a love interest while hanging with his crew. He eventually makes his way to his special someone for an intimate session. Latto appears on a terrace for her verse while Lakeyah joins the “Who Want Smoke??” rapper to scheme on an unsuspecting victim.

Press play on Nardo Wick, Lakeyah, and Latto’s “Baby Wyd (Remix)” video (directed by NDOH) below. If you missed it, you can stream Who is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) in its entirety here.