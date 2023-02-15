Photo: Cover art for Yung Bleu’s “Games Women Play” single
By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Earlier this month, Yung Bleu announced Love Scars II, the sequel to 2020’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), the Alabama talent unveiled a new single from the forthcoming project titled “Games Women Play,” which is produced by Robby Hale, Teldrick Smith, Jerry Lang, and MOONBOY. As the title suggests, the track sees Bleu matching his love interest’s toxicity when it comes to loyalty and commitment.

“I had to f**k that b**ch, she looked like Lori Harvey, I guess it won’t mean nothin’ if I say I’m sorry, she hate the games that n**gas play, it’s hard to take, it’s easy to give, them games that n**gas play, and I’ll always think of you as that one that got away, my mind want you to leave, but, girl, my heart want you to stay, those games that women play…”

Prior to the song’s official release, Bleu shared a video snippet showing him performing the heartfelt number. In the short clip, the “You’re Mines Still” artist delivers his harmonies from the foyer of a lavish residence as a pianist provides support out of view.

Back in November of 2022, Bleu liberated his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. The same year also saw the Investments artist becoming an in-demand feature across genres, much in part thanks to show-stealing appearances on songs like Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” Maroon 5’s “One Light (Remix),” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” and dvsn’s “Last Time.”

Press play on Yung Bleu‘s “Games Women Play” below. Love Scars II is expected to make landfall April 14.

