Last month, Yung Bleu blessed fans with his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional features from ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. After treating fans with accompanying visuals for tracks like “What Type Of Games” and “Love In The Way,” the Alabama artist returned today (Dec. 8) with his latest one for “One Of Those Nights.” The new clip boasts assistance from his co-star Fivio Foreign and sees them head out for a night in New York City. On the track, Bleu delivers his hypnotic bars about a lady that catches his attention:

“I think I’m in love, think I’m in love in, love with you/ Are you in love, in love with me too? With me too, with me too, with me too/ I’m in love with the sound of the money, I’m in love with hittin’ the strip club, lemon pepper wings, magic on a Monday/ I’m in love with these h**s stripper poles where I live, s**t is in abundance but the life we live ain’t for everybody after a while it can get redundant”

Prior to this, Bleu unveiled his Moon Boy project back in 2021, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project scored him two RIAA platinum certifications and also cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Fivio dropped his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., earlier this year. It was equipped with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on Yung Bleu’s brand new “One Of Those Nights” music video featuring Fivio Foreign down below.