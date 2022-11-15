Last week, Yung Bleu blessed the masses with his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the Alabama talent unveiled a new visual from that project for “What Type of Games,” a Murda Beatz and Elyas-produced effort that borrows from DMX’s iconic “How’s It Goin’ Down” to tell a toxic love story:

“If I ever told you that I love you, then I mean it, know she a demon, on the road, that p**sy got me fiendin’, ay, what’s the meanin’? We can reconvene at your convenience, go back to my apartment, I go hard, I won’t be lenient, like she went to Harvard, she gon’ give me brain like she a genius, my phone keep ringin’, it’s you again, can’t believe that I’m f**kin’ with you again, leave a voicemail, baby, it’s Bleu again, she don’t answer, I leave a message like, ‘What the f**k?'”

Keeping the DMX theme going, the accompanying clip for “What Type of Games” comes courtesy of James Bahman, who successfully mimics the video that Hype Williams created for the late rapper’s aforementioned track. Following a tribute to the Ruff Ryders legend, viewers can see Bleu going through the motions with his love interest, complete with an ending that shows the fling coming to an abrupt close.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Bleu defended his use of “How’s It Goin’ Down” and revealed that he spoke to DMX just prior to his transition:

“I understand that’s such a great song and it will never be duplicated, no matter what, by any artist! Classic! I’m paying homage… and mainly bringing more income to his estate at that! That’s what [matters] to me… long live [DMX], we talked on the phone two weeks before his passing.”

Press play on “What Type of Games” below.