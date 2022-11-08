This Friday (Nov. 11), Yung Bleu will unveil his new album, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work led by the singles “Love In The Way” with Nicki Minaj, “Life Worth Living” with French Montana, and “Walk Through The Fire” with Ne-Yo. According to a press release, Ty Dolla $ign, Fivio Foreign, Zayn Malik, Kelly Rowland, and Lucky Daye will also be making appearances.

Yesterday (Nov. 7), the Mobile, AL talent dropped off another dope cut titled “Soul Child,” a Ljay Currie, Mike Woods, LC, and CC On The Track-produced offering that features Lil Wayne. Bleu uses the track to both reflect on his past and remind listeners about his achievements thus far:

“I just logged of the internet, ’cause n**gas be fake beefin’, I showed these n**gas what to do with a Drake feature, six-time nominated, used to wait in line, I done got us accommodated, just think about the last seven months that I dominated, the cars that we drive come in like common dеnominators, you could be the one livin’ this lifе or the commentator, I hope I live a life to see my n**gas exonerated, why they gettin’ canceled? I’m not a slave in my whip, I’m ownin’ my masters…”

TANTRA will follow last year’s Moon Boy, which boasted 15 tracks and contributions from Drake, John Legend, H.E.R., Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, and more. The project landed on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts at the No. 12 and No. 7 spots, respectively. 2021 also saw the release of the five-song EP No, I’m Not OK, complete with a single assist from Monica on the standout “Family Feud.” Press play on Yung Bleu and Lil Wayne’s “Soul Child” below.