This younger generation of talent has been embraced by fans across the spectrum, and artists like Yung Bleu is surely one of the talents that will only get bigger and better with time. The Alabama rapper has been applying constant pressure since 2015 with his earlier Investments mixtape series, which ultimately lead him to where he is today. The industry is a well-oiled machine these days and even though artists release new music at a fast pace each week, you can bet your bottom dollar that Bleu will be one of the few to stand out. Today (Nov. 11), the Moon Boy himself drops off his sophomore LP Tantra.

They gone sleep on my album again like on moon boy but yet again it’s gone produce some of the biggest songs of next year ! Tonight we go up — Yung Bleu (@_YungBleu) November 10, 2022

For the album’s lead single, Lil Wayne and Yung Bleu joined forces for “Soul Child,” a vibey and punchy rap track that hears Bleu reflect on how far he’s come. The Alabama rapper lists off all of his accomplishments he’s pulled off in the past year, including collaborating with Drake and buying a new whip. “I showed these n**gas what to do with a Drake feature. Six-time nominated, used to wait in line, I done got us accommodated,” Bleu rapped.

“Just think about the last seven months that I dominated. The cars that we drive come in like common denominators. You could be the one livin’ this life or the commentator.”

Besides Weezy, the 17-track LP boasts features from Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Zayn, Kelly Rowland, Lucky Daye, Neyo & Ty Dolla Sign. With all of the negative energy we have felt in recent times, this Yung Bleu album will serve as an aide to help fans get in a positive headspace. Check out Tantra now!