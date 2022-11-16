Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.16.2022

On Friday (Nov. 11), Yung Bleu dropped his sophomore LP, Tantra. The 17-track body of work features songs from the biggest names in the industry like Nicki Minaj, Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne and Kelly Rowland.

To celebrate Tantra, Bleu held an exclusive album release party at Wisdome LA in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 12) night. The “You’re Mines Still” artist pulled all the stops for the event. As a nod to his 2021 project Moon Boy, guests arriving at the venue could spot the location a mile away courtesy of an inflatable, illuminated moon. Once inside, attendees were treated to an LA favorite — Monty’s Good Burger. The plant-based fast food restaurant was on-site to provide their signature burgers complete with fries and tots. Next to them was Bachi Bus, a mobile hibachi truck with shrimp, steak and chicken options. There were also multiple open bars throughout the event space.

Bleu didn’t stop there. Each room of the venue contained a special surprise such as hookah stations and dancers on elaborate stages. The Grammy-nominated songwriter made sure to have industry peers such as Hitmaka in the building. Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye, who appear on the album, were in attendance as well. So far, Tantra has been well-received by fans.

“@_YungBleu album requires absolutely NO SKIPS!” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “@_YungBleu is so underrated [and] Imma always say this until he receives the recognition [and] flowers he deserves.” One fan quoted their favorite line from “Soul Child,” Bleu’s song that features Lil Wayne: “@_YungBleu said, ‘Can’t be the hottest in the city, I’m trying to take over the whole f**king world’ and Lil Wayne came through and said, ” The world, Craig. Always [first], never [second], suck my [third] leg.’”

Check out the best reactions to Bleu’s latest project, Tantra, below.

 

Yung Bleu channels DMX in "What Type of Games" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.15.2022

Yung Bleu returns with new 'Tantra' album

By DJ First Class
  /  11.11.2022
