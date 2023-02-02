On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Yung Bleu took to Instagram to announce his next body of work, Love Scars 2. The project will serve as the official sequel to 2020’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, an EP anchored by the Alabama star’s double platinum hit “You’re Mines Still.” In a past interview with REVOLT, he spoke on the success of that single and building a relationship with Drake, who jumped on the song’s remix:

“It feels great. Feels lovely, man, just all blessings,” he said. “We talk, we holla at each other. I try not to bug people. They got their own lives. When we talk, we talk. Music, ideas, congratulate each other. Normal stuff.”

Back in November of last year, Bleu liberated his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. 2022 also saw the Investments artist on a tear from a feature standpoint, thanks to show-stealing appearances on songs like Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” Maroon 5’s “One Light (Remix),” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” and dvsn’s “Last Time.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, “What Type of Games,” a standout from TANTRA, received a lot of attention for sampling DMX’s “How’s It Goin’ Down.” In a social media post, Bleu defended his tribute while revealing that he spoke to the late rapper before his untimely transition:

“I understand that’s such a great song and it will never be duplicated, no matter what, by any artist! Classic! I’m paying homage… and mainly bringing more income to his estate at that! That’s what [matters] to me… long live [DMX], we talked on the phone two weeks before his passing.”

Check out Bleu‘s aforementioned announcement below. Love Scars 2 makes landfall April 14.