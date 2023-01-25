Chris Brown is no stranger to the fashion industry. He’s already developed a clothing line, Black Pyramid. Now, he’s decided to sell some more swag. Yesterday (Jan. 24), the Grammy-winning artist went on his Instagram Story to inform his followers that he’s built a department store near the comfort of his home.

In the video, where he is presumably walking through one of the aisle, he said, “I just built a department store outside of my house, let me show y’all.” He then, turned the camera around to give fans a view of the preliminary stages of the store, and the enormous amount of clothes that he’s offering up.

He even suggested people shop with him. “All that fake capping like y’all got drip, man, come see me,” he said at the end of the video.

Chris Brown has so clothes in his house he built a department store 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmKi0Psrh2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 25, 2023

It’s uncertain if the R&B superstar is serious about his upper-echelon thrift-style department store, but he is already in the retail business.

Brown launched Black Pyramid in 2012, which is an American streetwear brand that’s inspired by hip hop, and sells jerseys, jackets, T-shirts, pants, polos, and much more.

According to the company’s website, the brand’s name “comes from the unknown wonders of ancient Egypt, which Chris Brown compares with his work.” Along with his clothing line selling in the U.S., Black Pyramid is also international. The “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” singer also opened pop-up stores in Amsterdam, Milan, London, and Tokyo.

Fashion and music aren’t the only ventures Brown is invested in. He also owns 14 Burger King restaurants across the country and runs a label under Interscope called CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment).

Staying on the music side, Brown has added seven extra dates to the European leg of his “Under The Influence Tour,” including London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

The tour, which is set to kick off on Feb. 11, comes on the heels of Brown’s latest album, Breezy (Deluxe). The 33-track deluxe effort adds Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features. The original version of his 12th studio album, Breezy, dropped in June of 2022 and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold.