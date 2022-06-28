By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2022

Last week, Kevin Ford went viral on social media for a reward his employer gifted him after decades of perfect attendance. For 27 years, the Black, now 54-year-old father of four never missed a day at Las Vegas McCarren International Airport’s Burger King. His reward? Candy, movie vouchers, a lanyard, two ink pens and a reusable Starbucks cup.

As video spread of a thankful Ford showing off a plastic goodie bag for a lifetime of service, social media users were outraged. The footage caused many to discuss how some large corporations treat their employees. “That Burger King employee who got a bag of candy and a Starbucks cup for his 27 NEVER MISSED A DAY OFF WORK years of service goes to show that these major companies do not care,” a user tweeted. Another followed up with, “Imagine how many important personal [and] family events he gave up to never miss a day off work for [27] years.”

Thanks to the power of social media, Ford’s story has grown large enough that a GoFundMe with a significant amount is now in his name. The dedicated father also made a few TV appearances to discuss his story. Today (June 28), Ford and his family appeared on TODAY. One of his daughters shared that she initially started his GoFundMe so he could afford a $200 plane ticket to go home and visit family he hadn’t seen in years. They ended up receiving over $212,000 and counting — even actor David Spade reportedly donated $5,000.

I just can’t believe this. Thank you, thank you everybody. I just want to tell everybody out there, ‘Thank you for every cent.’ Just the thought of watching the video and just having a reason to smile. I want to thank everybody,” Ford said on TODAY. “There’s been donations from Australia, the U.K. — all around the world. I just want to say, ‘Thank you’ to everybody. It’s just a dream come true. It’s just a whirlwind of love. Spread the love, cause every day you need it.”

While the masses seem happy about his new fortune, others feel the company should match the public’s donation. “I’d like to see @BurgerKing match the GoFundMe for Kevin Ford, a 27 year Burger King employee [who] never missed a single day of work, yet was humiliated with a gift of candy and a lanyard as appreciation. Step up, [please],” a tweet read.

 

