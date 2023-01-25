On March 3, slowthai will unveil his third studio LP, UGLY. In a recent social media post, he explained the meaning behind the title while hinting at the album’s emotionally charged subject matter:

“At a time when I hated myself, creating this album saved me and taught me how to love myself. U GOTTA LOVE YOURSELF.”

Today (Jan. 25), he premieres the first official single from UGLY titled “Selfish,” an energetic offering that sees production from Dan Carey and Kwes Darko. The track blends together rap and punk vibes as slowthai expresses his disdain for disloyal loved ones, groupthinkers, and the self-centered masses enthralled by money and fame:

“People suck d**k to climb a pyramid, it makes me sick, but they just thinkin’ for themselves, rich get rich and I been one of them, I still see it in my friends, the jealousy, they wanna be me, the grass ain’t always green on the other side, a scary sight at Halloween, I got a few tricks, so we can get a treat, the victories all come from defeats, I’m just thinkin’ for myself…”

It’s been about two years since slowthai released his sophomore LP, TYRON, a 14-track offering with collaborations alongside Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, James Blake, and Mount Kimbie. TYRON received both critical and commercial acclaim and landed at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart. Since then, the Northampton talent remained at the forefront by contributing to notable cuts like Pa Salieu’s “Glidin’,” Kevin Abstract’s “SLUGGER,” James Blake’s “Funeral (Remix),” Denzel Curry’s “Zatoichi,” Kenny Beats’ “Family Tree,” and Mura Masa’s “up all week.” Check out “Selfish” and the full tracklisting for UGLY below.

UGLY tracklist: