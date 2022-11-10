It’s been well over a year since slowthai released his sophomore LP, TYRON, a 14-track masterpiece with additional contributions from Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, James Blake, and Mount Kimbie. The critically acclaimed body of work debuted at the top of the UK Albums and UK R&B Albums charts. Since then, the Northampton talent has remained on the radar via impressive guest appearances on songs like Pa Salieu’s “Glidin’,” Kevin Abstract’s “SLUGGER,” James Blake’s “Funeral (Remix),” Denzel Curry’s “Zatoichi,” Kenny Beats’ “Family Tree,” and Mura Masa’s “up all week.”

Yesterday (Nov. 9), slowthai returned with a new single titled “i know nothing,” a genre-bending offering that he produced alongside Dan Carey, Zach Nahome, and Kwes Darko. The track sees the “Inglorious” rapper addressing societal ills:

“My whole generation misguided, we are one and the same, it cuts me deep, I pray understanding that I won’t be heard, I’m in line like everyone else there’s no exception, I lay still with my legs shaking out of anxiety, some people ain’t comfortable with their sexuality, it must be awful to wake up and live a lie, society tells us we need money, we need a mortgage, we fall into what’s expected instead of what we want, greed fuels the hungry and no one gives a f**k…”

“i know nothing” was released in conjunction with Beats By Dre‘s “Defy The Noise” campaign, which is led by soccer frontrunners Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Ritsu Doan. As explained in the ad’s description, said push is based around making it through obstacles to achieve your goals:

“Athletes are faced with more noise than ever before. Pressure, injuries, online abuse, doubts… the best players in the world all have overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game.”

Check out slowthai‘s “i know nothing” and the aforementioned “Defy The Noise” clip below.