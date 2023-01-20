On Thursday (Jan. 19), SBTV relaunched their iconic “F64” series with some help from Ed Sheeran, who pays tribute to the brand’s late owner, Jamal Edwards, with a heartfelt open letter on wax:

“Yo, Jam, this is a letter to you, it’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth, and since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two, tryna live life with a smile, but that’s been harder to do, ’cause all I wanna do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you, we should’ve known that we’d be lost without you, therapy sessions, diggin’ deep in depression, I got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my f**kin’ heart… “

In the accompanying clip, Ed Sheeran is surrounded by candles in the middle of Stamford Bridge, the home of Edwards’ favorite team, Chelsea FC. Under the night sky, Sheeran reflects on his historic relationship with his fallen friend while showing love to the media pioneer’s family.

As SBTV CEO Tanisha Artman stated in the video’s description, the release of their latest “F64” drop signifies an intention to continue Edwards’ legacy:

“We plan to keep everything in line with what Jamal started and was working on,” she said. “SBTV will stay true to its roots and that will never change as we grow. Thank you to everyone that has supported us. We are forever grateful.”

Edwards passed away at the age of 31 in his mother’s Acton residence in February of last year, sending a shockwave through the United Kingdom and beyond. Following his death, King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) honored the MBE recipient as “an incredible innovator and entrepreneur” who “has been an inspiration for so many young people.”

Press play on Ed Sheeran‘s “F64” video below.