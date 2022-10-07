Last week, K-Trap released his latest project The Last Whip II, the sequel to his 2017 debut mixtape The Last Whip. Since then, the South London emcee has delivered a string of quality visuals for “Spoilt,” “Extra Sleeve” with Headie One, “Shipping Costs” with M Huncho, and “Eloquent.” Yesterday (Oct. 6), K-Trap added to that with a new clip for “Feel It,” a Chris Rich-produced offering that sees him keeping it real about his mental health and life’s obstacles:

“I feel it deep, stress I feel this week, rips and 3s, I wish I could free all the Gs, dad to slide the hood sometimes, I wish it can leave me be, so deceived, but they won’t let me leave in peace, they tried takin’ time, but I feel like they take my life, I feel safe in mine, try me, you’re takin’ bine, I can’t sleep at night, I know I ain’t feelin’ right, how you gonna take me for all that I got and run off and leave me dry? ‘That’s a lie,’ that’s what they say when I tell ’em the truth, they gotta talk to someone, thinkin’ they’re safe with them then they tell it to you…”

The accompanying clip for “Feel It” comes courtesy of Romael and begins with a shot of K-Trap retrieving flowers from a Rolls-Royce SUV. Viewers can then see him approaching a makeshift mural for Chris Kaba, known by many as 67 member Mad Itch. Last month, he was fatally shot by law enforcement in Streatham Hill, which has led to a resounding backlash from the Black community due to the tragic incident’s circumstances. Before the video’s end, K-Trap shows love to fellow drill peer Bis and media icon Jamal Edwards, both of who transitioned in February 2021 and February 2022, respectively. Press play on “Feel It” below.