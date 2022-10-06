K-Trap continues to deliver top-tier visuals from his latest project The Last Whip II. Yesterday (Oct. 5), he unveiled another for “Eloquent,” a laid-back standout that features Odeal and sees the South London star rapping to his love interest about their relationship:

“Pan roof got your hair messy when we drive, Rollie hand, I get it wet up at the lights, I’m the type to make you feel special all the time, teach you little lessons all the time, heart cold, I make it colder with this ice, I don’t really know, so go and show me what you like, like it when I pull up in the drive, say I’m outside, now we outside…”

Directed by Don Prod, the accompanying clip for “Eloquent” is centered around a date night with K-Trap and his significant other. The couple can be seen taking a ride in a luxury vehicle and enjoying some fine dining in a restaurant where Odeal is the performing act. All in all, the song and video are a pretty big change from K-Trap’s more hard-hitting drops, proving just how versatile he can be from a musical standpoint.

Serving as the sequel to K-Trap’s debut mixtape The Last Whip, The Last Whip II was released last week with 19 songs and additional assists from Headie One, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, and more. To date, the project also spawned videos for the singles “Busy,” “Extra Sleeve,” “Spoilt,” and “Shipping Costs.” Months prior to The Last Whip II‘s arrival, K-Trap teamed up with Blade Brown for the collaborative LP Joints, complete with production from the likes of Aaron Goedluck, Cage Beats, Ghosty, M1OnTheBeat, Skepta, Splurgeboys, and Nathaniel London. Joints was a moderate success for both artists, peaking at the number two position on the official UK R&B chart. Press play on “Eloquent” below.