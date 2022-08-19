Yesterday (Aug. 18), K-Trap revealed to fans that he will soon be releasing his next body of work. Titled The Last Whip II, the effort will serve as the sequel to the 2017 classic The Last Whip. Following the release of the mixtape’s lead single “Busy,” K-Trap keeps the momentum going with “Spoilt,” a Nathaniel London-produced offering that’s centered around what takes place within the drill star’s Gypsy Hill stomping grounds:

“Pree-pree-pree them and creep up, we was in the yard with the hammer, fillin’ the ladder, shells in my palm like peanuts, put it on spray, it’s easier, when the flake didn’t lock on a window sill, I had to put it in the freezer, playin’ with the sprayer, that ain’t no regular, I’m pullin’ a lever, me and bro plannin’ a works at brunch and I’m eatin’ this chicken Caesar, opps wanna hang near the shops, pull up at the chicken shop like Amelia…”

“Spoilt” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Romael, which shows K-Trap mobbing heavy in different locations around the city. As he dons a mask throughout, his fellow crew members can be seen rocking shirts promoting the forthcoming mixtape.

The Last Whip II will arrive mere months after K-Trap teamed up with Blade Brown for Joints. Prior to that, he released the 2021 mixtape Trapo, a 16-track offering with collaborations alongside DoRoad, PR SAD, Ash, and Youngs Teflon. His debut album, 2020’s Street Side Effects, boasted assists from Abra Cadabra, Giggs, Fredo, M1llionz, D-Block Europe, and more. Outside of his own work, K-Trap’s special brand of bars could also be heard on songs like LD’s “Fell In Love,” Ms Banks’ “Pull Up,” and Wretch 32’s “All White/Interlude.”

Press play on K-Trap‘s “Spoilt” visual below. The Last Whip II officially makes landfall Sept. 30.