K-Trap continues to unload visuals from his latest project The Last Whip II. Yesterday (Oct. 4), the South London talent dropped off a new clip for “Shipping Costs,” a Quincy Tellem-backed offering that features M Huncho and sees the artists letting the listeners know what sets them apart from the competition:

“I ain’t doin’ nothin’ to fit in, I got bigger problems, I just sourced these hollows, hopin’ they fit in, get me the masks and the mittens, you ain’t ever got the green light on shippin’, call off, wait ’til the bricks in, I feel hot in this kitchen, but keep that window shut, I’m whippin’, stuff 15 then I pull back once, madman, bro tryna do it drunk, that’s wavin’ dro like me and Hunch, hate when it’s unexpected, I gotta burn this Louis, I rather the Tech fit, walk through the entrance, I left man with exit…”

The accompanying clip for the aforementioned track shows K-Trap and North London’s own M Huncho making moves in a shipping yard. The British duo can be seen delivering their rhymes from within a warehouse and on top of a massive container.

Released last week, The Last Whip II serves as the official sequel for K-Trap’s 2017 mixtape The Last Whip. The project contains 19 hard-hitting cuts and — in addition to Huncho — contributions from Headie One, S Loud, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Reekz MB, and Odeal. Months prior to that, he teamed up with Blade Brown for the collaborative effort Joints, an expansion of their 2019 single of the same name. Production on the 11-song Joints was handled by 5ive Beatz, 808 Plug, Aaron Goedluck, Cage Beats, Ghosty, M1OnTheBeat, Nathaniel London, R14 Beats, Skepta, Splurgeboys, and more. Press play on K-Trap and M Huncho’s “Shipping Costs” video below.