Today (Sept. 30), K-Trap marks his return with a new project titled The Last Whip II, which also acts as the official sequel to his 2017 mixtape The Last Whip. This go ’round, the South London star delivers 19 hard-hitting cuts and additional assists from LB, Reekz MB, Youngs Teflon, M Huncho, Krept & Konan, and more.

Just prior to The Last Whip II‘s arrival, fans were able to catch a visual for the standout “Extra Sleeve,” an M1OnTheBeat-produced offering that features North London’s own Headie One. The booming single is full of bars about street life in their respective neighborhoods:

“Hate when it’s fizzy, I’d rather discreet, little man wanna know if he hits someone with the pole, can he take it home? Playing for keeps, you play in the streets, I tell him, ‘Don’t do it,’ I promise you’ll lay in the streets, if I’ve got your w**re on my phone, then leave her alone, I promise she’s laying with me, bro got the 10 and 20 stack on the floor, that’s a Mac with extra cheese, bro let it … I swear he’s got an extra sleeve, I hatе when it needs extra greasе, try get one on the way back home, made a extra scene…”

Keeping things fairly simple and to the point, the accompanying clip for “Extra Sleeve” comes courtesy of Don Prod and shows K-Trap in a warehouse with his crew and a fleet of vehicles. Headie One joins in for his verse towards the video’s end.

Back in March, K-Trap connected with fellow rap peer Blade Brown for Joints, a body of work that takes its name from the duo’s classic collaboration on 2019’s Bags & Boxes 4. Consisting of 11 tracks, Joints spawned well-received drops like “Xtra Time,” “6 Figures,” and “Joints 2.” Press play on both The Last Whip II and the aforementioned visual for “Extra Sleeve” below.