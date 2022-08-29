The past few months have seen Headie One delivering quality drops to the masses, including “Came In The Scene,” “Cloud” with Luciano, “22 Carats” with Gazo, “Bigger Than Life” with Frenna, and “Can’t Be Us” with Abra Cadabra and Bandokay. Last week, he added to that with “Illegal,” a HL8, M1OnTheBeat, and Deggzy Beatz-produced offering that’s full of the street-oriented raps that Headie has become well-known for:

“I can’t bеlieve I could’ve afford thе coronavirus kilo, opp boys can’t put their hands on D2, a thousand bine, I spend this whole recoup, I was banned at front, do a lot, somethin’ got filled up with shells like seafood, then dropped like a preview, how all now still buyin’ out waps? Bought more stars than a GoGo review, can’t believe I gotta scream ‘Free Clap,’ he was live on cam, tryna bun some beetroot…”

The red-themed clip for “Illegal” comes courtesy of DON Prod and shows Headie One in the midst of a photoshoot with a parrot and a Lamborghini. Headie and his crew then head outside, with the drill star jumping in a helicopter and flying over the city.

It’s been two years since Headie One liberated his debut studio LP Edna, a 20-song effort with additional features from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, and more. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at the top of the UK Albums chart. Months later, Headie would upgrade Edna with a deluxe edition, adding on eight songs and collaborations alongside Rich The Kid, Burna Boy, and more. Last October, Headie fed his fans with the featureless mixtape Too Loyal for My Own Good.

Press play on the video for “Illegal.” In related news, Headie One and fellow peer Nines joined KSI on a remix of “Not Over Yet,” which can also be enjoyed below.