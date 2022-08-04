Today (Aug. 4), Headie One has returned with a brand new single and video, “Can’t Be Us.” For this offering, the London star linked up with Abra Cadabra and Bandokay to add their own flavor to the collaboration. The accompanying visual is co-directed by Headie One and DON Prod and brings together each of their respective crews. On the track, Headie handles the intro by spitting some truth about the industry:

I’m feelin’ like EST, cah everyone shine together (Turn, turn) ‘course the 9 can’t flick like we/ Big lip look like he don’t have a tenner, I won’t lie to the industry, somebody don’t love their members/ Look in the mirror and ask yourself if you been in the trenches, p**sy/ Who’s your opps? Can’t be us (No), pree the block, must be bruck (No), pree the board, must be mud

They get it online, not back in blood (Turn), can’t be hate, must be love (Turn, turn), can’t be beef, must be brunch (Turn)/ You’re involved? Can’t be much (Turn, turn), where you from? Must be cunch, SJ got half the 9 on a shank

Headie One’s last body of work was 2021’s Too Loyal for My Own Good, which boasted well-received singles like “2 Chains” and “Beggars Can’t Be Choosers.” Prior to that, he dropped his official debut LP Edna, a 2020 release with contributions from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, and more. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the top spot on the UK Albums chart and also earning a Silver mark. He then circled back months later to update Edna with a deluxe edition, bringing the album to 28 tracks.

Be sure to press play on Headie One’s brand new “Can’t Be Us” single down below.