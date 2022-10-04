Photo: Video screenshot from K-Trap’s “Duck & Dive”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2022

Yesterday (Oct. 3), K-Trap unveiled his latest visual for “Duck & Dive,” a Nathaniel London-produced effort that sees the South London emcee delivering vivid tales about street life in his hometown:

“When you hear that corn go, run and hide, duck and dive, trey eight corn but it looks all dodgy, hope it don’t get stuck inside, look in the press, I pressed too hard, hope it don’t get stuck inside, shawty wanna’ be outside all summer no-wonder she stuck outside in the winter, beat that 12 with two bare hands, the handles wooden I got me a splinter, walked in with 18K on my neck, now I got number and her Insta, I ain’t gonna’ DM them, she’s preein’ I’ll let her do the honors…”

Shot by Romael and presented by GRM Daily, the accompanying clip for “Duck & Dive” shows K-Trap riding around his old stomping grounds in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a woman in tow. He can also be spotted in other locations outside with his crew.

“Duck & Dive” is taken from The Last Whip II, which made landfall last week with 19 tracks and additional features from Headie One, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, and more. Months prior, K-Trap teamed up with Blade Brown for Joints, complete with 11 hard-hitting cuts and contributions from the likes of Aaron Goedluck, Cage Beats, Emz Beats, Ghosty, M1OnTheBeat, R14 Beats, Skepta, and Splurgeboys.

In a recent interview with Hypebeast, K-Trap spoke on how his music evolved on The Last Whip II:

“I feel that the new music is based on growth … I’m naturally becoming more comfortable with the music, I’m understanding the listeners more and I’m feeling a lot more at home where I feel that I can touch base on more things that are personal to me.”

Press play on “Duck & Dive” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to K-Trap's new mixtape 'The Last Whip II'

By Jon Powell
  /  09.30.2022

K-Trap returns with new visual for "Spoilt"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
K-Trap
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to K-Trap's new mixtape 'The Last Whip II'

By Jon Powell
  /  09.30.2022

K-Trap returns with new visual for "Spoilt"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
Drink Champs

Ice Cube speaks out about Warner Bros. rejecting his 4th 'Friday' movie

On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” Ice Cube revealed two of the initial scripts ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2022
View More