Yesterday (Oct. 3), K-Trap unveiled his latest visual for “Duck & Dive,” a Nathaniel London-produced effort that sees the South London emcee delivering vivid tales about street life in his hometown:

“When you hear that corn go, run and hide, duck and dive, trey eight corn but it looks all dodgy, hope it don’t get stuck inside, look in the press, I pressed too hard, hope it don’t get stuck inside, shawty wanna’ be outside all summer no-wonder she stuck outside in the winter, beat that 12 with two bare hands, the handles wooden I got me a splinter, walked in with 18K on my neck, now I got number and her Insta, I ain’t gonna’ DM them, she’s preein’ I’ll let her do the honors…”

Shot by Romael and presented by GRM Daily, the accompanying clip for “Duck & Dive” shows K-Trap riding around his old stomping grounds in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a woman in tow. He can also be spotted in other locations outside with his crew.

“Duck & Dive” is taken from The Last Whip II, which made landfall last week with 19 tracks and additional features from Headie One, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, and more. Months prior, K-Trap teamed up with Blade Brown for Joints, complete with 11 hard-hitting cuts and contributions from the likes of Aaron Goedluck, Cage Beats, Emz Beats, Ghosty, M1OnTheBeat, R14 Beats, Skepta, and Splurgeboys.

In a recent interview with Hypebeast, K-Trap spoke on how his music evolved on The Last Whip II:

“I feel that the new music is based on growth … I’m naturally becoming more comfortable with the music, I’m understanding the listeners more and I’m feeling a lot more at home where I feel that I can touch base on more things that are personal to me.”

Press play on “Duck & Dive” below.