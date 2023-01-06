Yesterday (Jan. 5), it was announced that Lil Baby will soon be making a return to the “SNL” stage as a performer. On Jan. 28, he will appear on the iconic late night show alongside actor Michael B. Jordan, who will be handling the evening’s hosting duties.

Last year, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, a 23-song body of work with additional assists from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Standout singles like “Real Spill,” “Heyy,” “California Breeze,” and “Forever” also landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Lil Baby opened up about his overall legacy and future as a hip hop frontrunner:

“I really don’t care because I’m a hustler. As long as it ain’t I was a used to be. ‘Baby used to have them cars, Baby used to be godd**m…’ As long as I ain’t that, I’m still… whatever I’m doing, like, ‘Shawty be doing that [as] an old man still.’ That’s my goal. Whatever it is, I ain’t trying to go back… The goal is to run this s**t up and keep doin’ s**t.”

He continued: “But, my goal just as far as right now, is like… invest my money instead of blowin’ it now. That’s like the main thing. That’s what I want to accomplish. When I walk away or if I get cold, I’m still loaded and I still got other s**t going on. I got the stats.”

You can check out the aforementioned announcement for “SNL” below. Hopefully, Lil Baby will show his humorous side in a skit or two.