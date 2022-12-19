This past Saturday (Dec. 17), Lizzo appeared on the latest episode of “SNL” as its performing act. Viewers were able to enjoy a dope rendition of the Special standout “Break Up Twice,” which saw the singer paying homage to Annie Lee’s iconic “Blue Monday” painting. In addition, Lizzo celebrated the upcoming holiday with another track, titled “Someday at Christmas,” an Amazon Originals-backed offering that was released last month and is centered around the need for world peace, an end to famine, and more:

“Someday at Christmas, men won’t be boys, playing with bombs like kids play with toys, one warm December our hearts will see, a world where we are free, ooh, yeah, someday at Christmas, there’ll be no wars, when we have learned what Christmas is for, when we have found what life’s really worth, there’ll be peace on Earth, hey! Someday all our dreams will come to be, someday in a world where we arе free, maybe just in time for you and me, somеday at Christmas time…”

It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week ❤️ — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) December 11, 2022

Lizzo’s “SNL” appearance took place as a result of a last-minute change due to an unexpected illness. Indie rock outfit Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the original guests for the show, revealed that guitarist Nick Zinner had been battling pneumonia:

“The band’s top priority is supporting through a full recovery… YYYs have enjoyed … the huge honor of being chosen to close out [the last ‘SNL‘ episode for the year, and] we are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions.”

The band’s statement continued: “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic. We send out love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us.”

Enjoy Lizzo‘s performances below.