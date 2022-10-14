Today (Oct. 14), Lil Baby made his return with his highly anticipated It’s Only Me album. The project boasted appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty across 23 tracks.

The Diamond-certified emcee wasted no time sharing visuals from the album as he dropped off the latest one for “California Breeze” earlier today. The new clip is directed by Ivan Berrios and sees Lil Baby enjoying a sunny day on a yacht. On the song, the “Yes Indeed” rapper spits some bars about his luxurious lifestyle:

Yeah, made it out the trenches, this type of life I can get used to, number one on YouTube, private dinner in Malibu/ Show you how to work your stick, ain’t nobody gon’ handle you/ Put you in a Phantom ’cause you my lil’ boo, ready for whatever, I tie up my boots/ Everybody goin’ the same route, so, I switched up my route

In related news, Lil Baby also recently revealed his new price tag for guest features during an appearance on “The Experience With Big Loon” podcast earlier this week. “I don’t even be doing features no more,” he said. “But like $300,000, $350,000, $250,000, something like that.”

It’s Only Me follows his successful 2020 My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn went onto grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta native circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new music video for “California Breeze” from It’s Only Me down below.