Photo: “Calfornia Breeze” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.14.2022

Today (Oct. 14), Lil Baby made his return with his highly anticipated It’s Only Me album. The project boasted appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty across 23 tracks.

The Diamond-certified emcee wasted no time sharing visuals from the album as he dropped off the latest one for “California Breeze” earlier today. The new clip is directed by Ivan Berrios and sees Lil Baby enjoying a sunny day on a yacht. On the song, the “Yes Indeed” rapper spits some bars about his luxurious lifestyle:

Yeah, made it out the trenches, this type of life I can get used to, number one on YouTube, private dinner in Malibu/ Show you how to work your stick, ain’t nobody gon’ handle you/ Put you in a Phantom ’cause you my lil’ boo, ready for whatever, I tie up my boots/ Everybody goin’ the same route, so, I switched up my route

In related news, Lil Baby also recently revealed his new price tag for guest features during an appearance on “The Experience With Big Loon” podcast earlier this week. “I don’t even be doing features no more,” he said. “But like $300,000, $350,000, $250,000, something like that.”

It’s Only Me follows his successful 2020 My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn went onto grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta native circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new music video for “California Breeze” from It’s Only Me down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Baby
Music Videos

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More