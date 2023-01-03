Back in November, Vado dropped off the third installment of Long Run, the fan-favorite project series he started in 2019. This time around, he’s tapped in with Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, Dave East, Cartier Nellz, Rich Ice, S&S, and Young Keeks for features on 11 songs.

This past Sunday (Jan. 1), the Harlem native returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “By The Stove.” In the new Wolph Films-directed clip, Vado links up with his co-star East as they take a walk around their hood. On the track, Vado spits some bars about always keeping it real:

“N***as thinking I’m stressing, is that even a question? Like I’m needing the blessings, I do my thing to perfection/ I’ma leave you this message, stop believing these exes, when they grieving they reckless, do anything for acceptance/ I’m nothing like, I come to bite, speak with aggression/ Leaving chalk on the streets, that’s how they teaching a lesson”

“Long Run 3 is my best album yet and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it,” Vado asserted via press release before also telling fans what to expect this year. “I’m in the game for the long run. Collab albums with Dave East and 38 Spesh in 2023!”

Prior to this, Vado liberated Long Run, Vol. 2 in January. That project was an 18-song offering with contributions from East, Lloyd Banks, NELZ, Don Q, Papoose, Jim Jones, and Dre. Outside of his own releases, Vado can be heard on more recent tracks like “Crazy” by Rixh Forever featuring Benny The Butcher, “Blocc Spin” by Kiing Shooter, “Slime Sauce” by D. Weathers, and more.

Be sure to press play on Vado’s brand new “By The Stove” music video featuring Dave East below.