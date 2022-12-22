On Monday (Dec. 19), Knucks premiered the first installment from his short film, KNUCKLES, which serves a visual accompaniment to the critically acclaimed album ALPHA PLACE. Yesterday (Dec. 21), he unveiled the second part of the conceptual release, which reveals how his family forced him to temporarily relocate to West Africa as a child in order to avoid the rise in crime taking place in his hometown of Kilburn:

“Me going to Nigeria, me being taken away from everything is what allowed me to have a different perspective. And I think it was in Nigeria that I had the ego death. I was able to tear myself away from the mindset that plagues all of us, man, growing up in these areas.”

As the video’s description reads, Knucks would eventually return home and reunite with his close friends, a moment in time that inspired one of his aforementioned LP’s biggest standouts:

“Reflecting on his time away in Nigeria, Knucks returns home where he’s able to reunite with his two friends — a personal story also featured in the track ‘Three Musketeers.’ It comes as no surprise the success seen since the release of the project as we witness the trajectory of Knucks establishing himself as a huge talent across the world.”

ALPHA PLACE first made landfall in May with 13 songs and additional features from Venna, Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, SL, M1llionz, Ragz Originale, Lex Amor, and Shaé Universe. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its first week of release. Earlier this month, the “Home” rapper liberated a deluxe version of ALPHA PLACE with two additional cuts, including the Kwengface-assisted “Lucious.”

Check out KNUCKLES: Part II below. For those that missed it, a full stream of ALPHA PLACE can be enjoyed in its entirety here.