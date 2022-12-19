Earlier this month, Knucks surprised his fans with a trailer for a short film titled KNUCKLES, a “coming of age biopic” that would act as a visual accompaniment to his latest album, the critically acclaimed Alpha Place. Today (Dec. 19), he blesses the masses with the first part of said film, which mixes footage of the North London talent in the present day with a reenactment of his childhood upbringing. Peers like Stormzy, Loyle Carner, and Youngs Teflon appear in the roughly nine-minute clip to give the rising star his flowers.

At one point in the clip, Knucks opened up about his approach to creating music, as well as how he’s been producing since a young age:

“I hear a tune all the time, and, like, I feel like I’ve heard it before. Then I thought, ‘Bruv, I sampled this when I was 14’ (laughs). That’s what I think the beauty of sampling is, it’s like you’re bringing music that certain people were never listening to, to a whole other generation and demographic.”

Alpha Place first made landfall in May with 13 songs and additional features from the likes of Venna, SL, M1llionz, Ragz Originale, and Shaé Universe. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its first week of release. More recently, the “Home” rapper liberated a deluxe version of Alpha Place with two additional cuts, including the Kwengface-assisted “Lucious,” a Carns Hill and Dayo Moshood-backed offering that references the defunct series “Empire”:

“Stand up guy, you can trust me, mandem lyin’ like Jussie, catch me in a lie, you can cuff me, f**k it, Lucious Lyon on f**kery, these yutes all like to discuss me, no suit and tie, you can buck me, if you’re gonna use my lines, do it properly…”

Press play on the opening installment of KNUCKLES. In related news, last Friday (Dec. 16) saw Knucks and Kwengface reunite for the single “Siamese.” You can also enjoy that below.