Back in October, Rotimi unveiled the official deluxe version of his debut project, All or Nothing. Equipped with six additional tracks, the upgraded edition included new high-profile appearances by Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, and Eliad.

Today (Dec. 7), New Jersey-born singer returns with his brand new follow-up single, “Make You Say.” The offering is equipped with a feature from Nektunez and a music video directed by TG Omori. In the visual, Rotimi heads to Lagos, Nigeria and parades in the streets with his people as he delivers his lyrics:

“Baby, I see that you’re with that other guy while I look you in your eyes/ Oh, I’m jealous, can you believe it? Want you all to myself/ Tell him he can start leaving (yeah), been so long since you made, sweet love and some foreplay”

In a recent interview, Rotimi delved into how his parents helped him stay connected to his Nigerian roots throughout his upbringing. “My parents made sure I went every other summer until I was about 18 or 19. I was always in Apofe village with my mom’s family. My mum is Igbo and my dad is Yoruba. I was always in Imo State with my mom’s side and with my dad’s side, I was in Lagos. I saw a lot of wealth and poverty. They exposed me to that. The funny thing is I had the most fun when I was in the village because there was camaraderie.”

The original All or Nothing project boasted 15 tracks and included features from names like Alpha P, Fireboy DML, Yung Bleu, Tank, and even an appearance from his mother on “Memory Lane.” In terms of visuals from the album, he has shared plenty of clips for fans to enjoy like “Weapon” featuring Fireboy DML, “I Do,” and “Don’t You Ever.”

Be sure to press play on Rotimi’s brand new “Make You Say” music video down below.