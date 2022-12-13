As the community awaits justice for Shanquella Robinson, a rally was held in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina during the weekend.

According to Vibe, the event took place at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Saturday (Dec. 10) as the public continues to seek answers surrounding the death of Robinson following a trip to Mexico with a group of friends. “I’m going to be honest — this is tough,” said Charlotte City Council Mayor pro tem Braxton Winston. “How many words of comfort can you bring to a situation like this? There’s so much grief in our community.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, at this time, Mexico is working to extradite the American suspect in the case. After issuing an arrest warrant for the woman accused of killing the 25-year-old, they also requested that she be brought back to the country to face charges. While the state of Baja California Sur did not publicly name the person, they did disclose that contact has been made with Mexican federal prosecutors, as well as official diplomats, to bring her back to Mexico.

The rally, which was organized by Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury Teen Advisory Board founder Mario Black, was set up to allow people who were unable to attend Robinson’s funeral service a chance to show their support. “There were thousands of people that didn’t make it into the services a couple of weeks ago, so this is the opportunity to come and show their support for the Robinson family again, and to love on them, and basically let them know that we stand with them,” Black told reporters at the event.

Furthermore, he said that both Robinson’s family and the city of Charlotte will not rest “until justice is served.” Ahead of the rally, Robinson’s sister said that “everybody being arrested and doing time [in Mexico]” would provide the family with some sort of peace following their loved one’s death.