This Saturday (Dec. 10), a rally will be held as supporters continue to call for justice on behalf of Shanquella Robinson. As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October, ​​the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident vacationed in Cabo, Mexico, where she was savagely beaten by one of the friends she traveled with. The young woman, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries.

After Shanquella’s death, her friends told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that the young woman passed away from alcohol poisoning. An autopsy later disputed those claims, and the victim’s parents revealed their daughter’s “spinal cord was cracked.” Shortly after, a gruesome video appeared online of a naked and seemingly incoherent Shanquella being brutally attacked by one of her friends in their villa rental while others from the trip watched. The group fled back to the United States after her death and left the body in the vacation rental.

If you're in #Charlotte this Saturday, community leaders and the family of #ShanquellaRobinson will be hosting a "Justice for Shanquella Robinson" rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

Starts at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lfKuWW5BtS — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) December 6, 2022

Ahead of Saturday’s gathering, Shanquella’s sister, Quilla Long, discussed what justice would look like for her family. “Everybody being arrested and doing time [in Mexico],” Long said in an article published by local news station WCNC yesterday (Dec. 7). Last week, Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, told the outlet, “She had her whole life ahead of her, she didn’t deserve this.” He added, “I’m not going to let her die in vain.” The rally, put on by Million Youth March Of Charlotte and Salisbury, will begin at 4 p.m. at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown Charlotte.

Mario Black, the founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, noted, “The way she left us shouldn’t have ever happened.” Black continued, “I just want everybody to leave with a sense of hope, unity and love. Love is the key, it conquers all.” Late last month, an arrest warrant was issued by Mexican authorities for one of the friends present at the time of Shanquella’s passing. The name of the individual was not released to the public and so far no arrests have been made. As this is an international case, multiple law enforcement agencies are now involved. While Shanquella’s family remains hopeful that justice will be served, Salamondra recently shared that the FBI is not keeping her thoroughly updated.