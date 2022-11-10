Future’s recent money moves may have been good enough to prompt a name change!

The Atlanta emcee, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, seemingly suggested that he’s traded in his last name for cash… literally. While he didn’t confirm the official details behind the swap, Future did repost the claim to his Instagram Story on Thursday (Nov. 10). He shared a post that read, “Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to ‘Cash.'” In his own caption, he wrote: “Bag secured. Da biggest.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, in September, Future added to his estimated $40 million net worth after claims that he sold his publishing catalog made headlines. Influence Media Partners acquired the “March Madness” rapper’s music in a deal that was said to be in the “high eight figures.” “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” said Future at the time. “I’m proud to partner with Rene [McLean] and the team at Influence Media. [To] send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

This is the first time that Future has addressed the rumor that his last name has been legally changed to “Cash.” Amid the reports of the deal with his catalog, it was also disclosed that the “Love You Better” emcee could earn up to $75 million thanks to the business move. Influence Media founding advisor Rene McLean took a moment to praise the emcee during the transaction. “Future is a cultural icon,” he said. “He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.”

