Lil Duval has had a change of heart and has apologized to Memphis rapper GloRilla.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), the comedian issued an apology on his Instagram account to the “Tomorrow 2” artist after mocking her name earlier this week. The Instagram post features a screenshot of his tweet, which refers to Glo’s clap back. “Per Gloria Hallelujah: Duval has cut ties with lil,” the post reads. In the caption, he wrote: “I wanna apologize to the whole GloRilla community. Please don’t cancel me.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 45-year-old actor posted a tweet over the weekend expressing his views on women in their 20s having certain names. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Duval wrote: “Nobody born after 2000 should be [named] Brenda, Linda, or Gloria.”

The 23-year-old emcee — born Gloria Hallejuah Woods — responded the next day with a jab of her own, criticizing his use of “lil” in front of his name while in his 40s. “Nobody over [the] age of 45 shouldn’t still have ‘lil’ in their name,” Big Glo responded with three laughing emojis.

Duval took the jab in good humor, joking about being height-challenged; therefore, the name was appropriate. “I’m lil tho,” he said. Later, he shared a screenshot of his response on Instagram with the caption, “Ms. Gloria thought she ate [laughing emojis]. Nice try, suga.”

In other GloRilla-related news, she is nominated for her first American Music Award, her biggest achievement to date. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” rapper was revealed as a nominee for the Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist award, going up against Nicki Minaj, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and her “Tomorrow 2” collaborator Cardi B.

Last month, she won the BET Hip Hop Award for 2022 Breakthrough Artist, triumphing over Baby Keem, Blxst, Doechii, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana, and Fivio Foreign. Immediately after, Fivio took to Twitter and congratulated the young emcee, saying: “I did not get robbed. GloRilla won because she deserved it, and I’m happy for her.”

You can check out all of Duval and GloRilla’s social media interactions and Fivio’s congratulatory post to Big Glo down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval)

Nobody born after 2000 should be name Brenda, Linda, or Gloria 😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) October 22, 2022

Nobody over da age of 45 shouldn’t still have “lil” in they name 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cfGA1kbL1P — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 23, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval)