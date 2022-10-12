It’s been a rough few weeks for celebrity couples. First, news spread of Nia Long being cheated on, then actress Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict. Hours later, it was announced Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi were separating. The shocking breakups seemed to be never-ending. Today (Oct. 12), news broke that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have also filed for divorce.

Fans who grew to love the “Chill” couple from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” suspected there was trouble in paradise. Supporters pointed out that neither posted photos of one another for their 10/10 wedding anniversary on Monday (Oct. 10). There was also the fact that the model took her husband’s last name off of her Instagram handle and went back to @CynthiaBailey. Together, they released a statement confirming the split.

Wait WHATTT Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill are getting a divorce?!!! — Erica De La Hoya (@EricaDeLaHoya) October 12, 2022

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” Bailey and Hill said to “Entertainment Tonight.” They continued, “We are grateful that we remain good friends and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Many were surprised by the announcement. “Wait WHATTT Cynthia Bailey [and] Mike Hill are getting a divorce?!!!” one fan tweeted. Another believes actor Leon Robinson, the father of Bailey’s 22-year-old daughter Noelle, is the model’s true love: “I just knew Cynthia Bailey had found her soulmate in Mike Hill. Wtf? Maybe [she’s] meant to be with Leon after all.” Robinson has made many appearances on the show throughout the years and the two have a great bond.

Others praised Bailey for knowing when to move on. “Cynthia Bailey [is] doing it right. If he ain’t doing right by you, DIVORCE. You only get one life. Why spend it miserable in a marriage?” Another fan tweeted, “If Cynthia Bailey don’t do nothing else, one thing’s for sure she will file for divorce.” In 2017, she split from Peter Thomas, who she married on the show in 2010.

See related tweets below.

I just knew Cynthia Bailey had found her soulmate in Mike Hill. Wtf? Maybe she meant to be with Leon after all 🤷🏾‍♀️ — C A R L A (@c_saidthings) October 12, 2022

Cynthia Bailey doing it right. If he ain’t doing right by you DIVORCE. You only get 1 life. Why spend it miserable in a marriage? — makemerich. (@x__She) October 11, 2022