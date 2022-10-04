Tia Mowry has announced that she is dissolving her marriage to her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years.

The 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to share with her fans that despite the pending divorce, the couple will remain friends and co-parent their two children.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

TMZ reports that Mowry filed for the divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for breakup. According to the news outlet, she did not specify when they separated. However, the actress requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children. In addition, she asks the judge to end the court’s power to award spousal support to her or Hardrict, citing the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

It is reported that the mother of two has hired Laura Wasser to represent her during the divorce proceedings. Wasser, a well-known divorce attorney in Los Angeles, currently represents Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West.

The couple met on the set of their film, Hollywood Horror, and dated for six years before getting married in April of 2008. They welcomed their first child, 11-year-old Cree Taylor, in June 2011 and their daughter, 4-year-old Cairo Tiahna, in May 2018.

Hardrict has not yet made a statement regarding his pending divorce from Mowry.

You can read Tia Mowry’s divorce announcement down below: