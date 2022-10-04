Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.04.2022

Tia Mowry has announced that she is dissolving her marriage to her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years.

The 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to share with her fans that despite the pending divorce, the couple will remain friends and co-parent their two children.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

TMZ reports that Mowry filed for the divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for breakup. According to the news outlet, she did not specify when they separated. However, the actress requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children. In addition, she asks the judge to end the court’s power to award spousal support to her or Hardrict, citing the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

It is reported that the mother of two has hired Laura Wasser to represent her during the divorce proceedings. Wasser, a well-known divorce attorney in Los Angeles, currently represents Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West.

The couple met on the set of their film, Hollywood Horror, and dated for six years before getting married in April of 2008. They welcomed their first child, 11-year-old Cree Taylor, in June 2011 and their daughter, 4-year-old Cairo Tiahna, in May 2018.

Hardrict has not yet made a statement regarding his pending divorce from Mowry.

You can read Tia Mowry’s divorce announcement down below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tia Mowry shares son's reaction after he gets accepted in "dream school"

By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.17.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cory hardict
Tia Mowry

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tia Mowry shares son's reaction after he gets accepted in "dream school"

By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.17.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
Drink Champs

Ice Cube speaks out about Warner Bros. rejecting his 4th 'Friday' movie

On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” Ice Cube revealed two of the initial scripts ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2022
View More