Dr. Chaundre Cross, a well-known radiation oncologist in Florida, went missing while on a boating excursion on Aug. 10. Officials have learned his wife SarahJo Cross filed for divorce in Collier County that same day. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast tweeted that the 49-year-old doctor was last seen by himself aboard his 33-foot Sea Ray boat, dubbed “Vitamin Sea.” The 5-foot-11 man left the Naples Bay Resort & Marina wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The doctor’s boat was discovered the following day (Aug. 11) by the USCG 16 miles south of Sanibel Island. There was no sign of Dr. Cross, reports say. Search and rescue crews exhausted their efforts and suspended the operation after covering 13,100 square miles over a span of 100 hours. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg, provided an update. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” ​​Kahle said. The captain added, “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.” According to NBC News, there has been no evidence of foul play.

#Breaking the USCG is searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross on his 34 ft Crownline the "Vitamin Sea" & was last seen Tuesday @ Naples Bay Resort & Marina. Crews from Ft. Myers, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater are searching. Anyone w/ info please call 727-824-7506. pic.twitter.com/9ry5pT0em5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 11, 2022

Earlier this week, Cross’ stepmother Kathy Cady shared a message on her Facebook account addressing the heartbreaking situation. “During this time of grief, please offer prayers of support and respectful privacy for our family,” Cady said. She continued, “Although we now have a void, it will be filled with love, positivity, hope, patience, prayer, and through the Grace of God comfort. Chaundre’s three children and their mother, his father, stepmother, brothers and their wives, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and long-time close friends thank you for all that was done in the rescue efforts for Chaundre K. Cross, M.D.”

Officials have asked that anyone with information regarding Cross’ disappearance contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.