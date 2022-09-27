Back in March, Denzel Curry dropped off his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Robert Glasper, Bridget Perez, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6LACK, JID, Rico Nasty, slowthai, and more. Yesterday (Sept. 26), the Floridian star dropped off a new visual from the critically acclaimed effort for “X-Wing,” a Darko, Clutch George, and DRTWRK-produced offering that shows Curry utilizing a certain Star Wars reference to open up about his fame and success:

“I don’t want a car, I want an X-Wing, I’m just onto the next thing, growing up, I didn’t have the best things, now my diamonds on my neck gleam, new mind state in a new spot, f**k a TikTok, bought a new watch, it’s my time now, where my G-Shock? Fur coat fresh off a sasquatch, told me to keep it PC, nah, n**ga, I’ma let the MAC pop, everybody wanna be the man, I’m the n**ga counting money in the backdrop, oh s**t, it’s the n**ga slicker than some lubricant…”

The accompanying clip for Adrian Villagomez brings viewers into a futuristic world, where Denzel Curry roams around in what appears to be a city in Japan. Throughout, Curry shows off his sword skills, fights crime, and flies through the sky in an actual X-Wing.

In addition to “X-Wing,” Denzel Curry also announced a deluxe edition of Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will see several of its tracks re-recorded alongside the Cold Blooded Soul Band. The 10-piece collective was first introduced to fans during Curry’s “Tiny Desk” concert with NPR Music. In addition, the upgrade will boast the new songs “Chrome Hearts” and “Larger Than Life.”

Press play on Denzel Curry‘s “X-Wing” below. Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition officially arrives Sept. 30.