Yesterday (Sept. 21), Icewear Vezzo blessed the masses with a new single titled “They Can’t FWM,” a Cash Out Beatz-produced effort that’s full of rhymes about women, money, and other aspects of Vezzo’s lifestyle. The track also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Diesel Films, which is centered around the Detroit emcee posting up at a dilapidated residence with his crew.

“They Can’t FWM” comes a month after “Its All On U,” Vezzo’s high-profile collaboration with Kodak Black. Back in July, Vezzo liberated the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, complete with 14 tracks and additional features from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz.

In a past sit-down with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Vezzo spoke on both his music output and transition to creating films:

“I’m hustling. I’m on whatever. I got a movie out right now called Price of Love — the motherf**ka on Amazon Prime, Tubi, everywhere … We getting ready to shoot another one. It’s gonna be like an updated Detroit version of New Jersey Drive. I’m on whatever. Hella mixtapes, droppin’ my first album real soon. We just moving.”

That same interview also saw the newly minted Quality Control signee opening up to Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade about parting ways with Motown Records:

“It wasn’t no bad relationship. I was in a good deal with good people, it’s just like you said, that timing was off … Just timing wasn’t right and I feel like they didn’t understand who I was and what I represented and what I wanted to do … I feel like I had to sell my vision to them and even when I was selling it, they wasn’t buying that motherf**ker.”

Press play on Icewear Vezzo‘s “They Can’t FWM” video below.