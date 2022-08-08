Back in July, Icewear Vezzo unveiled the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, complete with 14 tracks and additional assists from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying clips for “The 6,” “On My Own,” and “Whatever” featuring Key Glock.

Over the weekend, Vezzo returned to share his follow-up single, “It’s All On U,” which is also his first release under Quality Control. Equipped with an assist from Kodak Black, the new visual sees the two join forces in Detroit as they attack an Antz Beatzz-produced beat:

Yeah, never let them p**sy n***as play me, put that on my baby, Forgi’s on a Maybach truck, it cost two-eighty/ Richer than them n***as that be hatin’, shooters like McGrady in Kentucky, with that fetti goin’ crazy, huh/ Stick tucked, I let my chain hang, rich and gang bang/ Leave a fifty in this b**ch to rain in, huh, bustin’ s**t, don’t wear no Plain Jane/ Hundred-thousand dollar Rollie, Scottsdale, an AP on the same hand/

Vezzo shared his Rich Off Pints 2 project last September. The 14-track body of work included features from Future, Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he shared strong previews like “Tear The Club Up” and “5 Milli,” the latter track boasting a sample of the classic “Five On It” beat. In terms of recent assists, Vezzo appeared on songs like Hardo’s “Bottom of the Trap,” Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “It’s All On U” featuring Kodak Black down below.