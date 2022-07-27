Just last week, Icewear Vezzo unveiled the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, complete with 14 tracks and additional assists from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. He returned last night (July 26) with his latest music video from ROP3 titled “Whatever.” Boasting an assist from Key Glock, the new clip sees the two linking up with their fancy cars and respective crews as Vezzo handles the first verse:

Trust no bitch (Yeah), ain’t cuffin’ no bitch, ain’t lovin’ no bitch (Uh-uh)/ Flood on my wrist, gun on my hip, gotta hold up my blick while she suckin’ my dick (While she suckin’ my dick)/ Bustdown Patek, spent two hundred racks, we cool in the trap, three hundred my kit (Three hundred)/ Hundred don’t mix (What?), I be on tip, we lit

You ain’t gang, who the fuck are you with? (Fuck you), that’s water (Hmm, hmm)/ Hit it with the fent’, go harder, Maybach, we ain’t pushin’ no Chargers (Uh-uh)/

Back in September, Icewear Vezzo officially shared his Rich Off Pints 2 project. The 14-track body of work included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he gave listeners a healthy dose of strong previews with songs like “Tear The Club Up” and “5 Milli,” which was a flip of the classic “Five On It” beat. In terms of recent assists, Vezzo appeared on songs like Hardo’s “Bottom of the Trap,” Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “Whatever” featuring Key Glock down below.