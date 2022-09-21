Last week (Sept. 16), Kodak Black decided to bless his fans with a couple of new singles to enjoy. The first one, “Walk,” is produced by Tye Beats and is full of rhymes about women, wealth, and street life:

“Hellcat came with a exhaust, switched out on me, must be lost, KTB, Kodak the boss, hit the pain back, it gloss, your b**ch in here, she gettin’ tossed, baguettes on my neck, look like frost, I’m bussin’ checks in her office, I play defensе and offense, run up, you get stеpped on, I’m a demon, I throw crosses, run down with my vest on, no such thing as being too cautious, I took all my losses to the chin and then I charged it, fresh out of prison, I’m already spinnin’, I’m right back where I started…”

The second track, “Spin,” is more geared toward the dance floor — much in part thanks to the infectious lyrics provided by Kodak on the song’s hook:

“Walkin’ and slidin’ and steppin’ and spinnin’, and standin’ on b**ches and standin’ on business, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walkin’ on beats, got Dior on my feet, Givenchy my freaks, so these h**s on my meat, spin you in Benz since you reppin’ your C, steppin’ from me so you steppin’ for free, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, spin, spin, spin, spin…”

Accompanying the two-for-one drop are matching videos for “Walk” and “Spin,” both of which boasts plenty of colorful imagery. In the self-directed clip for “Walk,” Kodak can be seen on a bike with a trio of ladies and sitting on steps leading to nowhere in a dark, creepy environment. Meanwhile, “Spin” shows Kodak breaking out his best dance moves in what looks like a “Soul Train”-inspired setting. Press play on both below.